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BJP says TN governor will go by rule book

Thu, 07 May 2026
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With the Tamil Nadu governor yet to invite the TVK party to form the government, BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy on Thursday claimed that everything will happen in a democratic way.

"I don't think there is any confusion with Raj Bhavan or the governor. He (governor) will go by the constitution. He will go by rule book", the BJP leader told PTI videos.

"The way the people have cast their votes reflects this outcome. Consequently, the electorate has voted in such a way that no single party has secured an absolute majority", he added.

Tirupathy said, "According to our constitutional framework, the party that secures the highest number of seats, specifically, more than half of the total strength of the house and the one that gets the necessary support or backing is entitled to form the government. However, unfortunately, in this instance, no party has secured a majority".

"I believe this is precisely the reason for the current confusion and they (Lokbhavan) were taking the necessary time", he said adding "if other parties come forward to express their support for Vijay, a stable governance will be established in Tamil Nadu". PTI

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