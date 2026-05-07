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BJP in power in WB but power not in our hands: Dilip Ghosh

Thu, 07 May 2026
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BJP's victorious candidate from Kharagpur, Dilip Ghosh, says, "An attack has been carried out on his (BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's) personal assistant. The incidents that are happening must stop. BJP has come to power, but the power has not yet come into our hands. The police should take action. The antisocial elements must be stopped. The fight is happening between TMC factions, and BJP workers are being oppressed."

The car of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra was taken from the spot where he was shot dead near Madhyamgram last night.

His remarks come after Suvendu Adhikari's PA, Chandra, on Wednesday, was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram. -- ANI

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