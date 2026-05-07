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Autopsy of Suvendu's aide begins amid tight security

Thu, 07 May 2026
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11:44
The bullet casing at the site of the attack
The bullet casing at the site of the attack
Senior BJP leaders visited the residence of Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district, and said his family would decide on the last rites after the completion of post-mortem on Thursday, a party source said.

The post-mortem began at the Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning amid a huge deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, a senior officer of West Bengal Police said.

He said the body would be handed over to the family members after the process is completed.

When a senior BJP leader was asked by PTI about Rath's last rites, he said, "The family's wishes are most important at this moment. The decisions about the last rites will be taken after consultations with the family."

He said the party leadership has constantly been in touch with Rath's relatives.

BJP workers gathered outside the hospital where Rath was taken to after the shooting incident on Wednesday night and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

"We want exemplary punishment for the culprits. Such attacks are condemnable in a state," a BJP worker said.

Police deployment has been enhanced around the hospital and Rath's residence to prevent any flare-up, a police officer said.

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses claimed Rath's vehicle was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcycle rider approached the car and started firing from close range. PTI

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