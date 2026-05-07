Assassins knew importance of Chandra, his route: Dasgupta

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"Chandra was at the heart of Suvendu Adhikari's political office and therefore, this was a very carefully targeted assassination. They knew the importance of Chandra, his route and it was planned accordingly.





It was done by an assassin. It is a revenge. Since they could not win an election, they take it out through guns. A lot of people demand retaliation but I don't agree with that. I feel we should keep the peace, but we also should deal with it in an administrative way after the government is sworn in on 9th May."

On Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra shot dead in Madhyamgram, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta says, "I worked with Chandra very closely for different political campaigns. This was not an accidental death, but a pre-planned political assassination, a murder whose fingerprints will lead right to the top of a defeated party which cannot accept and reconcile itself to a devastating defeat in the elections...