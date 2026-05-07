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Assassins knew importance of Chandra, his route: Dasgupta

Thu, 07 May 2026
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On Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandra shot dead in Madhyamgram, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta says, "I worked with Chandra very closely for different political campaigns. This was not an accidental death, but a pre-planned political assassination, a murder whose fingerprints will lead right to the top of a defeated party which cannot accept and reconcile itself to a devastating defeat in the elections... 

"Chandra was at the heart of Suvendu Adhikari's political office and therefore, this was a very carefully targeted assassination. They knew the importance of Chandra, his route and it was planned accordingly.

It was done by an assassin. It is a revenge. Since they could not win an election, they take it out through guns. A lot of people demand retaliation but I don't agree with that. I feel we should keep the peace, but we also should deal with it in an administrative way after the government is sworn in on 9th May."

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