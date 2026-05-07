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'Angry Birds' inducted into World Video Game Hall of Fame

Thu, 07 May 2026
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'Angry Birds' has officially been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play.

Originally created by Rovio Entertainment Ltd., the uber popular video game has defined the new era of mobile gaming; since its launch in 2009, the game has amassed more than 5 billion downloads worldwide. 

"Angry Birds" introduced tens of millions of people to touch-based mobile gaming during a time on the precipice of global smartphone takeover, as per Variety.

Today, the Angry Birds franchise extends far beyond mobile gaming, evolving into a global entertainment brand with live experiences, merchandise, and a successful film series. 

The Angry Birds Movie debuted in theaters in 2016, followed by The Angry Birds Movie 2 in 2019.

The next installment, The Angry Birds Movie 3, is scheduled to hit theaters this December.

"What started as a game with incredibly simple mechanics and instantly recognizable designs has conquered transmedia categories far beyond its origins," "Angry Birds" creative officer Ben Mattes said in a statement. -- ANI

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