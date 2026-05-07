AIADMK shifts newly elected MLAs to Puducherry

08:12

The newly elected MLAs of the party have been taken to neighbouring Puducherry, the All Inida Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said on Wednesday.



AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, speaking to PTI, said the party MLAs have been lodged in Puducherry.



However, he did not elaborate on the number of MLAs taken to Puducherry. Also, he did not specify the reasons for taking them to the union territory.



The development comes amid Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's attempts to secure a majority in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu Assembly.



The Congress party, which has five MLAs, has already extended support to the TVK.



In the TN Assembly election, the TVK has won 108 seats, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 59, the AIADMK 47, the Congress five, the Pattali Makkal Katchi 4, the Indian Union Muslim League two, the Communist Party of India two, the Communist Party of India-Marxist two, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi two.



The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have got one seat each. -- PTI