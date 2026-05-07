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AAP, BJP trade barbs over twin blasts in Punjab

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday alleged that the BJP has started its "Mission Punjab" with twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the poll-bound state, prompting sharp reaction from the saffron outfit.

The BJP condemned Singh's linking of the party's "Mission Punjab" to the bomb blasts and said it reflects AAP's "political frustration".

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that even in West Bengal, post-poll violence is being witnessed after the BJP's victory.

"There is a direct relation between the BJP and Pakistan's ISI (Inter Services Intelligence). We have seen this in the past in the Pathankot incident. Blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar are part of the BJP's poll strategy to break the peace in the state," Singh said.

The BJP has a "history of joining hands with the ISI", he claimed, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "invited" them to investigate the Pathankot incident.

"The BJP has strong relations with the same ISI that is behind several incidents in India. Hence, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and our party have accused them of causing blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar," he added.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP is completely "frustrated" as all the parties AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal supported and campaigned for in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were pushed to the margins after the assembly elections. -- PTI

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