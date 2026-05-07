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5 BJP workers injured in bomb attack near RG Kar mom's home

Thu, 07 May 2026
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10:57
Panihati MLA Ratna Debnath
Panihati MLA Ratna Debnath
Five BJP supporters have been injured allegedly in a bomb blast in Panihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night, hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants, which led to the saffron camp accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence.

The bomb blast occurred near St Xavier's Institution in Panihati. Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at a group of BJP workers, injuring at least five people, police said, adding the injured were admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

According to local sources, BJP workers were interacting with residents on Dutta Road in Panihati's Ward number 2 when a group of motorcycle-borne persons allegedly targeted them with bombs before fleeing.

The BJP alleged that the attackers were backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, an allegation denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

A senior police official said, "We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused."

A heavy police deployment has been made in the area.

"We are maintaining strict vigil and appealing to people not to spread rumours. Necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace," the officer added.

Incidentally, the area where the blast occurred is located near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim. PTI

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