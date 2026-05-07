4.1 magnitude quake hits central Nepal, tremors felt in Kathmandu

17:19

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Dhading district of central Nepal on Thursday morning, a government agency said here.



There was no immediate report about any damage caused by the quake, tremors of which were also felt in capital Kathmandu.



The epicentre was situated 90 kms west of Kathmandu.



"An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude with its epicentre at Charange Phedi of Dhading was registered at 11.14 am on Thursday," according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.



Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V). It makes the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. PTI