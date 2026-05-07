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28 AIADMK MLAs shifted to Puducherry resort

Thu, 07 May 2026
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 Twenty-eight AIADMK MLAs have reportedly been accommodated at a private resort in Poorankuppam in Puducherry amid intense political activity over government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The move has triggered speculation in political circles as reports suggest that the MLAs are supporters of senior AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has already secured the support of five Congress MLAs but still requires the backing of six more legislators to reach the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Amid all the political drama, earlier, the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked TVK chief Vijay to show majority numbers and submit a list of supporting MLAs during the second round of discussions held in Chennai on Thursday, sources said.

According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

However, sources said that efforts are underway regarding possible support to TVK for government formation, and discussions are reportedly being held with AIADMK leaders through senior party functionaries, including Former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate KA Sengottaiyan.

Sources also claimed that discussions are taking place over a possible power-sharing arrangement, under which CV Shanmugam could be offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister along with key ministerial portfolios. Political speculation intensified after all 28 MLAs were shifted to the private resort in Puducherry.

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