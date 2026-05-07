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2 rounds fired by biker: Eyewitness on Suvendu aide murder

Thu, 07 May 2026
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09:40
Family mourns the death of Adhikari's aide Chandra
Family mourns the death of Adhikari's aide Chandra
An eyewitness to the killing of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said that the shots were fired at point-blank range and the attack appeared to be "pre-planned".

Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at, following which he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

The eyewitness told ANI, "Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged a political motive behind the incident and claimed that CCTV footage was being examined.

"This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur. CCTV footage is currently being examined. Chandra was a trustworthy individual; he oversaw operations at the Leader of the Opposition's office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled several responsibilities," Paul said.

She further questioned the motive behind the killing and claimed there was widespread anger among party workers and supporters. -- ANI

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