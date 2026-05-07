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2 drown, 4 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna

Thu, 07 May 2026
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Update: Two persons, including a child, drowned and four went missing went missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area when nine people, not including the boatman, were returning from a river island.

According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, managed to rescue three people -- Vishnu, Rinku and Parul.

The remaining six --five children and a woman-- Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) -- went missing, police said.

Later on Thursday, rescue teams recovered the bodies of Akanksha and Brijrani (25.

SHO, Brijesh Kumar said that due to heavy rain since the morning, teams are facing difficulties in rescue operation.

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