2 Brits exposed to hantavirus on cruise return home

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A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius. Reuters/Stringer

Two British nationals who were exposed to the dangerous hantavirus while on a cruise ship before flying back home recently are self-isolating as a precautionary measure, UK health authorities have said.



The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that it is working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to coordinate the arrival of British nationals to the UK from MV Hondius, which was docked off the coast of West Africa when an outbreak of the virus was reported.



Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director for Epidemic and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, sought to reassure the public that risk from the virus, which is spread through rodent droppings, remains "very low."



"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the hantavirus outbreak onboard the MV Hondius," the Indian-origin medic said.



"It's important to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains very low. We are standing up arrangements to support, isolate and monitor British nationals from the ship on their return to the UK and we are contact tracing anyone who may have been in contact with the ship or the hantavirus cases to limit the risk of onward transmission.



"UKHSA will continue to work closely with government partners to offer all necessary support," she said.



The Andes strain of hantavirus has been identified in a number of people on the Dutch cruise ship, which causes fever, extreme fatigue, muscle aches, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or shortness of breath.



In extreme cases, people develop severe breathing difficulties or low blood pressure and kidney failure, requiring hospital care. According to experts, transmission between humans is rare and occurs only through very close contact. -- PTI