11 Indian ships exited Hormuz, 13 still in Gulf: MEA

18:20

Ministry of external affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that 11 Indian ships have exited the Strait of Hormuz and 13 ships continue to be in the Persian Gulf.



Jaiswal, while addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, was asked about reports that the Iranian ships might be taking routes through Pakistani territorial waters and then Indian territorial waters to avoid US blockade and whether there was a need to seek special permission from the Indian authorities to do that.



"Regarding the reports that Iranian ships might be taking routes through Indian territorial waters to avoid blockades: if ships of other countries want to ply in international waters, no permission is required. However, for the specific question of entering Indian waters, that is a technical issue that the Ministry of Shipping or the relevant technical authorities would need to answer," Jaiswal said.



"We have had forward movement as a result of our diplomatic engagement and conversations with the Iranians. So far, 11 Indian ships have exited the Strait of Hormuz. 13 ships continue to be in the Persian Gulf, and we continue to be in touch with the Iranian authorities so that the remaining ships can also cross the Strait of Hormuz and reach their destination in India," he added.



Earlier on Wednesday, Opesh Kumar Sharma, director of shipping at the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways, said that all Indian seafarers continue to be safe in the region, and no incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel has been reported since the last briefing in the past 48 hours. -- ANI