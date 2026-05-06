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'Won't resign, let them dismiss me': Mamata

Wed, 06 May 2026
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Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of her party and stated she will not resign from her post in the wake of assembly poll results and the Centre can dismiss her, Trinamool Congress sources said on Wednesday.

They said Mamata Banerjee stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked".

She also said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results.

She alleged that the state did not witness an election "but an atrocity" and claimed that Trinamool Congress had "morally" defeated BJP in the polls.

The Trinamool Congress leader said she will continue her fight. 

"After the Bengal INDIA team is united now. I won't resign. Let them dismiss me. I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong. On the first day of the Assembly, wear black clothes. Those who betrayed will be removed from the party. I am laughing. I defeated them morally. I am a free bird. I worked for all. We might have lost but we will fight. HM and PM are directly involved," Mamata Banerjee said according to Trinamool Congress sources. -- ANI

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