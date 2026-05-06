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West Bengal: BJP leaders hold key meet at Nabanna

Wed, 06 May 2026
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Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including State President Samik Bhattacharya and National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, arrived at Nabanna in Kolkata on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit West Bengal on Thursday evening as part of the party's ongoing political engagements following the party's historical win in the state.

According to the top BJP sources, Amit Shah will first attend the cabinet expansion oath-taking ceremony in Bihar and will subsequently depart directly from there to West Bengal. His visit is being seen as significant, coming at a crucial juncture when the party is actively engaged in post-election strategy and government formation discussions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shah was appointed as the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as the central co-observer. -- ANI

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