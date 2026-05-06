Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow, numbers still short

17:57

TVK chief Vijay after winning Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Chennai./ANI video grab

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath tomorrow as Chief Minister as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.



Sources said TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.



TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.



TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu in a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured support of five Congress MLAs.



Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.



Vijay, on Wednesday, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts.



Vijay himself won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.



Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu Governor told ANI that he will meet TVK chief Vijay. -- ANI