HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow, numbers still short

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
17:57
TVK chief Vijay after winning Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Chennai./ANI video grab
TVK chief Vijay after winning Tamil Nadu assembly elections in Chennai./ANI video grab
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath tomorrow as Chief Minister as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said TVK "does not have official figures as of now" and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu in a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured support of five Congress MLAs.

Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

Vijay, on Wednesday, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts.

Vijay himself won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu Governor told ANI that he will meet TVK chief Vijay. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow, numbers still short
LIVE! Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow, numbers still short

TVK chief Vijay meets guv, stakes claim to form TN govt
TVK chief Vijay meets guv, stakes claim to form TN govt

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government.

Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay
Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's...

'Backstabber': DMK on ally Cong's decision to back Vijay's TVK
'Backstabber': DMK on ally Cong's decision to back Vijay's TVK

The DMK has criticised its ally Congress for supporting Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government, calling the decision a 'backstab'. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused Congress of being an 'unstable...

'BJP Will Have To Show It Can Govern Bengal Without...'
'BJP Will Have To Show It Can Govern Bengal Without...'

'...appearing culturally coercive or administratively vindictive.''If it governs as a conquering force, resistance will build.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO