HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US, Iran near 14-point memorandum to end the war

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
16:14
AI-generated image of the possible US, Iran peace talks
AI-generated image of the possible US, Iran peace talks
Negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting current hostilities and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks. According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the dialogue, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured.

The reported framework consists of a "one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a "30-day negotiation window" to hammer out a broader settlement.

Under these terms, Iran would reportedly agree to a short-term pause in nuclear enrichment. In exchange, the United States would initiate the removal of sanctions and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. Furthermore, both nations would work to reduce tensions and ease transit constraints within the Strait of Hormuz.

The report notes that many of the stipulations are "conditional on the outcome of further negotiations," suggesting that the path forward remains fraught with the risk of "renewed conflict or a prolonged period of uncertainty."

American officials indicated to Axios that President Donald Trump's recent choice to de-escalate military activities in the Strait of Hormuz was prompted by these diplomatic inroads.

The diplomacy is being spearheaded by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are reportedly communicating with Tehran both through direct channels and third-party intermediaries.

If formalised, the memorandum would officially "declare an end to the war" and shift the venue for technical discussions to either Islamabad or Geneva. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US, Iran near 14-point memorandum to end the war
LIVE! US, Iran near 14-point memorandum to end the war

Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay
Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's...

DMK Faces Internal Strife After Election Defeat
DMK Faces Internal Strife After Election Defeat

'How does the person responsible for the leader's defeat stand before the leader, showing his face, without even a shred of shame, fear, apprehension, or embarrassment?'

Venugopal, Chennithala or Satheesan: Who'll win Kerala CM race?
Venugopal, Chennithala or Satheesan: Who'll win Kerala CM race?

Intense lobbying is underway in Kerala as V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala vie for the chief minister's post, with their camps citing popularity, MLA support, and experience as key factors for the Congress high...

Akhilesh cuts ties with I-PAC for 2027 UP Polls
Akhilesh cuts ties with I-PAC for 2027 UP Polls

The Samajwadi Party has ended its association with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) due to a lack of funds, according to party president Akhilesh Yadav.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO