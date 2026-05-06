Two burnt alive, one injured after car hits electric pole in MP's Gwalior

17:24

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Two persons were burnt alive while another sustained serious injuries after their car crashed into an electric pole and caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, a police officer said.



The accident took place near Arru Tiraaha on National Highway (NH)-44 under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station in Gwalior district at around 2 am. The passengers were reportedly returning to their home in Shivpuri after attending a wedding function in Gwalior when the tragic incident occurred.



Deputy superintendent of police Robin Jain told ANI that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it rammed into an electric pole, causing the electricity to spread through the vehicle and catch fire.



"An unfortunate incident occurred near Arru Tiraaha under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station in which two people from Shivpuri came to attend a wedding in Gwalior via car and while returning at around 2:00 AM, their vehicle collided with an electric pole, running at high speed. The impact caused a current surge in the car, and since there were some flammable substances in the car, something like crackers etc, which led to a fierce fire. Two people died on the spot, and one was severely injured," Jain said. -- ANI