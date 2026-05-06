HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two burnt alive, one injured after car hits electric pole in MP's Gwalior

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
17:24
File image
File image
Two persons were burnt alive while another sustained serious injuries after their car crashed into an electric pole and caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, a police officer said.

The accident took place near Arru Tiraaha on National Highway (NH)-44 under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station in Gwalior district at around 2 am. The passengers were reportedly returning to their home in Shivpuri after attending a wedding function in Gwalior when the tragic incident occurred.

Deputy superintendent of police Robin Jain told ANI that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when it rammed into an electric pole, causing the electricity to spread through the vehicle and catch fire.

"An unfortunate incident occurred near Arru Tiraaha under the jurisdiction of Dabra police station in which two people from Shivpuri came to attend a wedding in Gwalior via car and while returning at around 2:00 AM, their vehicle collided with an electric pole, running at high speed. The impact caused a current surge in the car, and since there were some flammable substances in the car, something like crackers etc, which led to a fierce fire. Two people died on the spot, and one was severely injured," Jain said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow, numbers still short
LIVE! Vijay unlikely to take oath tomorrow, numbers still short

TVK chief Vijay meets guv, stakes claim to form TN govt
TVK chief Vijay meets guv, stakes claim to form TN govt

The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member strong Tamil Nadu assembly in the recently held elections. 118 is the majority mark to form the government.

Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay
Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's...

'Backstabber': DMK on ally Cong's decision to back Vijay's TVK
'Backstabber': DMK on ally Cong's decision to back Vijay's TVK

The DMK has criticised its ally Congress for supporting Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government, calling the decision a 'backstab'. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused Congress of being an 'unstable...

'BJP Will Have To Show It Can Govern Bengal Without...'
'BJP Will Have To Show It Can Govern Bengal Without...'

'...appearing culturally coercive or administratively vindictive.''If it governs as a conquering force, resistance will build.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO