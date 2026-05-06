HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TVK welcomes Cong MLAs with garlands, silk shawls

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
14:59
image
All eyes are on TVK headquarters in Panaiyur in Chennai as a delegation of Congress MLAs arrived for a high-profile meeting with actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The visual of the legislators entering the TVK premises has sent ripples through the state's political corridors, signalling a potential shift in traditional alliances ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles.

The atmosphere at the TVK office remained charged, with supporters and onlookers gathering as the Congress leaders were ushered in for the closed-door interaction. The Congress leaders were welcomed by the TVK party chief and Chief Minister-designate with garlands and silk shawls.

While the meeting was officially termed a "courtesy call", the optics of established national party representatives engaging with the fledgling party's top brass suggest a strategic warming of ties.

Insiders indicate that the discussions touched upon the prevailing political climate in Tamil Nadu, though both camps have remained tight-lipped regarding specific tactical understandings.

The visuals go viral, even as TVK followers are getting ready for the swearing-in of their 'Thalapathy' on May 7. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Grateful to Trump for pausing Project Freedom: Pak PM
LIVE! Grateful to Trump for pausing Project Freedom: Pak PM

Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay
Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's...

DMK, AIADMK uneasy as Vijay's TVK hunts for allies
DMK, AIADMK uneasy as Vijay's TVK hunts for allies

In Tamil Nadu, the political landscape is shifting as the TVK party's attempt to form a government faces challenges from its potential allies. Both the DMK and AIADMK are experiencing internal divisions regarding extending support to the...

'BJP Will Have To Show It Can Govern Bengal Without...'
'BJP Will Have To Show It Can Govern Bengal Without...'

'...appearing culturally coercive or administratively vindictive.''If it governs as a conquering force, resistance will build.'

Adhikari Or Ghosh? Who Will Be Bengal CM?
Adhikari Or Ghosh? Who Will Be Bengal CM?

Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh are the top contenders for West Bengal Chief Minister.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO