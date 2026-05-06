TVK welcomes Cong MLAs with garlands, silk shawls

14:59

All eyes are on TVK headquarters in Panaiyur in Chennai as a delegation of Congress MLAs arrived for a high-profile meeting with actor-turned-politician Vijay.



The visual of the legislators entering the TVK premises has sent ripples through the state's political corridors, signalling a potential shift in traditional alliances ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles.



The atmosphere at the TVK office remained charged, with supporters and onlookers gathering as the Congress leaders were ushered in for the closed-door interaction. The Congress leaders were welcomed by the TVK party chief and Chief Minister-designate with garlands and silk shawls.



While the meeting was officially termed a "courtesy call", the optics of established national party representatives engaging with the fledgling party's top brass suggest a strategic warming of ties.



Insiders indicate that the discussions touched upon the prevailing political climate in Tamil Nadu, though both camps have remained tight-lipped regarding specific tactical understandings.



The visuals go viral, even as TVK followers are getting ready for the swearing-in of their 'Thalapathy' on May 7. PTI