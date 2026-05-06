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TVK chief Vijay meets guv, stakes claim to form govt

Wed, 06 May 2026
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TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar
TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar
TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and stakes claim to form a government.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder met the Governor at 3.30 pm.

Vijay on Tuesday sent an email communication to the Lok Bhavan here staking his claim to form the government backed by his party MLAs and exuded confidence of proving the majority. Including the two seats that Vijay won, the TVK had secured 108 seats out of 234 member strong assembly.

A source in the TVK said he had written a fresh letter on the subject and also requested the Governor to have the swearing-in ceremony at 11.30 am on May 7.

Meanwhile, police said arrangements are on for the swearing-in at the Nehru stadium in Chennai. PTI

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