TRP reporting for news channels withheld for 4 more weeks

20:54

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The ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on March 6 issued the first directive to the television rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately withhold reporting the TRPs for TV news channels for a period of four weeks or until further orders, whichever is earlier.





It was further extended for a month till May 6.





In the public interest, the Ministry directed M/s BARC to withhold reporting the TRPs for news TV channels for a further period of four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier, an official said.





The fresh order will come into effect from Thursday.





The directive was aimed towards curbing the display of unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content by some news genre channels amidst the West Asia conflict as such news may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in affected areas, the officials said. -- PTI

The government has extended for four weeks its order to withhold the reporting of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for TV news channels with the aim of "curbing display of sensationalism and speculative content" amidst the West Asia conflict, officials said on Wednesday.