HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN Guv dissolves 16th legislative assembly

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
19:10
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (middle)/File photo
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (middle)/File photo
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday dissolved the 16th legislative assembly with effect from May 5, the Lok Bhavan said.

Elections to the 234 Assembly constituencies were held on April 23 and the results were announced on May 4. 

The incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was trounced by the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Vijay, who secured 108 seats.

The DMK managed to win 59 seats, while the Al India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, and VCK, IUML, CPI, and CPI-M: 2 each respectively. 

The BJP, AMMK and DMDK won 1 seat each.

According to a communique from the Lok Bhavan in Chennai, the Governor has dissolved the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5, 2026.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN Guv dissolves 16th legislative assembly
LIVE! TN Guv dissolves 16th legislative assembly

Vijay delays oath on Thursday amid majority crunch
Vijay delays oath on Thursday amid majority crunch

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is unlikely to take oath on Thursday as chief minister as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

Fire at Mumbai airport underground metro station disrupts services
Fire at Mumbai airport underground metro station disrupts services

A fire at the underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Mumbai caused a brief disruption to metro services and the evacuation of passengers. No injuries were reported, and normal operations have resumed.

BJP's first govt in Bengal to be sworn in on May 9
BJP's first govt in Bengal to be sworn in on May 9

The BJP is set to form its first government in West Bengal, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The event is expected to be attended by prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister...

'Backstabber': DMK on ally Cong's decision to back Vijay's TVK
'Backstabber': DMK on ally Cong's decision to back Vijay's TVK

The DMK has criticised its ally Congress for supporting Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government, calling the decision a 'backstab'. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused Congress of being an 'unstable...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO