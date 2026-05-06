TN Guv dissolves 16th legislative assembly

19:10

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (middle)/File photo





The incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was trounced by the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Vijay, who secured 108 seats.



The DMK managed to win 59 seats, while the Al India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 47, Congress 5, PMK 4, and VCK, IUML, CPI, and CPI-M: 2 each respectively.





The BJP, AMMK and DMDK won 1 seat each.



According to a communique from the Lok Bhavan in Chennai, the Governor has dissolved the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday dissolved the 16th legislative assembly with effect from May 5, the Lok Bhavan said.Elections to the 234 Assembly constituencies were held on April 23 and the results were announced on May 4.