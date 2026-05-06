TMC workers with BJP flags trying to incite unrest in Bengal: Sambit Patra

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BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra/File image

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress was attempting to incite post-poll violence in West Bengal through its workers impersonating as BJP supporters to malign the saffron party and warned that they will face the "full force of law".



BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that his party members have never indulged in violence after an election victory and claimed that TMC cadres were using BJP symbols while trying to create disturbance.



"In all the states where our government is in power, we have never resorted to violence against anyone. We are seeing reports that TMC workers, in several places, are wearing BJP scarves and carrying BJP flags while trying to carry out arson and disturb the atmosphere," he told reporters here, responding to questions on violence in West Bengal after the assembly election results.



Claiming that the TMC is acting out of "frustration", Patra said the party "can go to any extent" following its electoral defeat.



The BJP MP noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged party workers to avoid revenge politics and work towards development.



"All of you witnessed this historic election in West Bengal. The prime minister himself, while addressing our workers the other day, made a very important point. This was the first election in which there was no loss of life or property. No innocent person was killed. Nobody's house was set on fire," Patra said.



He claimed that despite a voter turnout of "93-94 per cent", the election remained largely peaceful and said Modi has appealed to BJP workers to "move on the path of development and not revenge".



He asserted that the Centre will not allow violence in the state at any cost, while referring to "objectionable" remarks allegedly made by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the election campaign. -- PTI