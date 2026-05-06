Throne just for 2 days: BJP on Mamata's refusal to resign

09:55

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, on Tuesday, criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to step down following the state assembly election results.



Talking to the reporters, BJP's victorious candidate from Kharagpur, Dilip Ghosh, said, "One day you have to leave the world, so the throne is just for two days. They shouldn't remain under the illusion that this is their ancestral property. The people gave them 15 years, but they did nothing except corruption and violence..."



On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya invoked the Constitution and criticised outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from her post, following the TMC's defeat in the State Legislative Assembly elections.



Bhattacharya told ANI, "There is a constitutional system in place. So, I do not want to say anything. There are provisions in the Constitution; everything is in there. The Constitution is supreme. Whatever will happen, it will be within the framework of the Constitution." -- ANI