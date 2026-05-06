HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Throne just for 2 days: BJP on Mamata's refusal to resign

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
09:55
image
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, on Tuesday, criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to step down following the state assembly election results.

Talking to the reporters, BJP's victorious candidate from Kharagpur, Dilip Ghosh, said, "One day you have to leave the world, so the throne is just for two days. They shouldn't remain under the illusion that this is their ancestral property. The people gave them 15 years, but they did nothing except corruption and violence..."

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya invoked the Constitution and criticised outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign from her post, following the TMC's defeat in the State Legislative Assembly elections.

Bhattacharya told ANI, "There is a constitutional system in place. So, I do not want to say anything. There are provisions in the Constitution; everything is in there. The Constitution is supreme. Whatever will happen, it will be within the framework of the Constitution." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Every 6th BJP MP in LS won through 'vote chori': Rahul
LIVE! Every 6th BJP MP in LS won through 'vote chori': Rahul

Cong dumps DMK, extends support to TVK for TN govt formation
Cong dumps DMK, extends support to TVK for TN govt formation

The Tamil Nadu Congress has decided to support TVK leader Vijay in forming a secular government in the state. The decision was taken at an urgent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Tamil Nadu Congress late on Tuesday night.

Twin blasts rock BSF, Army camp in Punjab
Twin blasts rock BSF, Army camp in Punjab

Two explosions near defence establishments in Punjab have triggered security concerns.

What I Expect From A BJP Govt In Bengal
What I Expect From A BJP Govt In Bengal

The BJP must respect Bengal's pluralistic ethos and with this historic mandate give the state the constructive change it truly deserves, expects Kolkata native Payal Singh Mohanka.

US to close consulate in Peshawar citing personnel's safety
US to close consulate in Peshawar citing personnel's safety

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO