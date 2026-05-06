Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot at from close range

23:35

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari/File image

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night, sources said.



The incident took place in the Madhyamgram area, where the victim, who serves as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was allegedly targeted on a public road, they said.



Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital, sources added.



Soon after the incident, a large police contingent reached the spot and launched an investigation.



The motive behind the attack was not immediately known. -- PTI