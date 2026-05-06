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Suspected Pak boat found abandoned near Kutch coast

Wed, 06 May 2026
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14:47
Representational image
Representational image
A suspected Pakistani boat was found abandoned in a creek area along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday, BSF sources said.

Fishing equipment was found in the boat during the initial search, and nothing suspicious was recovered, they said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel found the boat lying abandoned near the India-Pakistan maritime border, the sources said.

Security in the area was stepped up, and a further probe was underway into the unclaimed boat, they said.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek area of the Arabian Sea, Pakistani fishermen enter the Indian side to catch fish.

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