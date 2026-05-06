Sunetra Pawar resigns as RS member after Baramati bypoll victory

23:46

Two days after winning the Baramati assembly bypoll with a record margin, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday tendered her resignation as a Rajya Sabha member.



Pawar, 62, submitted her resignation to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, said her son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar.



Sunetra Pawar won the Baramati by-election, which was necessitated following the death of her husband Ajit Pawar, with a record margin of 2,18,034 votes.



She was elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament in June 2024 after losing the Lok Sabha election from Baramati to NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule.



Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra on January 31, days after the death of husband Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.



In a statement, Sunetra Pawar said, "Having been elected to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, I have tendered my resignation as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. I am grateful to the people of Maharashtra for having elected me to the Vidhan Sabha, as well as for the opportunity given to me to serve at the national level as a Member of the Council of States."



"My tenure, though short, has been enriching and enlightening, and has brought a wider perspective to my understanding of national and international issues," she said. -- PTI