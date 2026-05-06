Shah to visit WB tomorrow, legislative party meet on Fri

11:54

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Thursday evening as part of the party's ongoing political engagements following party's historical win in the state.



According to the top BJP sources, Amit Shah will first attend the cabinet expansion oath-taking ceremony in Bihar and will subsequently depart directly from there to West Bengal. His visit is being seen as significant, coming at a crucial juncture when the party is actively engaged in post-election strategy and government formation discussions.



Soon after his arrival in West Bengal, the Home Minister will chair a key meeting with senior party leaders and core committee members. The meeting is expected to focus on assessing the current political situation, reviewing organisational preparedness, and aligning leadership on the next steps.



Sources further indicate that ahead of the BJP Legislative Party meeting scheduled on the 8th, Shah will hold detailed deliberations with party leaders regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in the state. Discussions are also expected to cover the contours of the new cabinet, including its composition, key portfolios, and overall governance priorities. -- ANI