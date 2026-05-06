Rajnath Singh to attend joint commanders' conference in Jaipur

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Central to the agenda will be to accelerate indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic ecosystem of innovation & civil-military fusion.



The conference will also feature a demonstration of futuristic applications developed in-house and the release of new doctrines pertaining to future warfare concepts and operational strategies. -- ANI

The second edition of the Joint Commanders' Conference, on the theme 'Military Capability in New Domains', will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on May 7 and 8.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan will grace the conference, which assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark Tri-service operation that stands as a testament to India's unflinching political will and military resolve, characterised by surgical precision,according to the Ministry of Defence.Modern warfare is transitioning into a more complex and tech-driven paradigm with the transformative impact of AI, the development of unmanned systems & emerging threats that extend beyond traditional battlefields and target invisible frontiers.The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for a resilient and future-ready force with a decisive edge.