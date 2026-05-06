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Police blames Pak ISI for Amritsar bomb blast

Wed, 06 May 2026
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A blast, which occurred near the army cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar's Khasa, was a low-intensity explosion, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred on Tuesday night, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The DGP mentioned that no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but it appears that Pakistan's ISI might be behind the incident.

"We assume that, as today is the Operation Sindoor anniversary, this is part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab. Punjab is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the nation against Pakistan," he said.

Two back-to-back explosions near security establishments shook Punjab on Tuesday night, triggering panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, which called them efforts to "destabilise" the state.

The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in Amritsar.

An investigation into both incidents is underway.

After holding a meeting with army authorities and senior officers from the Punjab Police, DGP Yadav briefed reporters on the discussions. He stated that common concerns regarding security were reviewed, and directives were issued.

He said that a meeting was also held with senior police officers of the Amritsar police commissionerate.

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