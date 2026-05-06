Nitish Kumar's son may join Bihar cabinet on May 7

16:56

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's son Nishant has agreed to join the Samrat Choudhary government in Bihar, and he is likely to be sworn in at the cabinet expansion function on Thursday, according to a source close to both the ex-CM and his son.



The 45-year-old leader, who joined the JD(U) less than a couple of months ago, gave in to persuasions by senior functionaries of the party.



"Ever since he had joined the party, it has been the wish of cadres that Nishant join the government. He could have been appointed as a deputy chief minister last month, but he was hesitant. Finally, he has agreed," the source told PTI on Wednesday.



The entry of Nishant Kumar, an engineering graduate, into politics took place soon after his father decided to step down as the chief minister, after becoming a Rajya Sabha member.



When a new government headed by BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was installed following Kumar's resignation, speculations were rife that the JD(U) supremo's heir apparent would be in the council of ministers.



However, Nishant reportedly declined, declaring that he wanted to earn his spurs as a party worker before accepting a post. -- PTI