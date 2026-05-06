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NCW summons Nora Fatehi over 'Sarke Chunar' song

Wed, 06 May 2026
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has scheduled a hearing in connection with the controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar', summoning actor and dancer Nora Fatehi in the matter.

Nora Fatehi has been asked to appear before the Commission on May 7 (Thursday) at 11:30 am.

Earlier in March, the NCW had issued summons to actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar after taking the suo motu cognisance of reports alleging "obscenity" and "vulgarity" in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.

According to the statement from NCW, the commission stated that the song "appears to be sexually suggestive and objectionable," which leads to the violations of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter."

At the time, the Union government also confirmed that the song 'Sarke Chunari' was banned following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals. -- ANI

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