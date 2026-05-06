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Mann should give proof or resign: Punjab BJP on CM's blast charges

Wed, 06 May 2026
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As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the twin blasts, alleging this was how the party was preparing for the 2027 assembly polls, its state unit hit back, daring him to give proof or resign from his post.

Calling Mann's statement "reckless and irresponsible", the BJP leaders in Punjab said that the state DGP was pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI behind the explosions but the CM was putting the blame on the BJP to "escape his responsibility".

On Tuesday night, two back-to-back explosions occurred outside the headquarters of the BSF's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar and near the army cantonment in Amritsar's Khasa.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the blasts could be part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab on the Operation Sindoor anniversary.

In Anandpur Sahib, Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab ahead of the assembly elections.

"The BJP is a communal party. The assembly elections are over in West Bengal, and they (the BJP) have said that now it is Punjab's turn, which indicates that these minor blasts are part of their preparation for the Punjab assembly elections," Mann told reporters.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar described the two blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar as a matter of serious concern. He said that even more worrying is the statement made by the chief minister.

"While the Punjab DGP is pointing towards the involvement of Pakistan's ISI behind these incidents, the chief minister, driven by politics, is making irresponsible statements. His remarks reflect panic and fear of losing his chair. -- PTI

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