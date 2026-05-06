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Kailash Mansarovar Yatra gets costlier, fee up by 20%

Wed, 06 May 2026
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The cost for undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has gone up by 20 percent this year, with the total pilgrimage fee increasing to Rs 2.09 lakh, officials said on Wednesday, attributing the rise to currency fluctuations.

The annual pilgrimage via the Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh district is scheduled to commence on July 4.

According to the officials, the rate of the US currency directly impacted travel expenses in Tibet. 

Revised travel rates within India also contributed to the overall price hike for pilgrims.

The ministry of external affairs collects fees for the Tibet leg in dollars, they said. This payment covers visa fees, medical expenses, and other related costs during the stay in Chinese territory.

The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency managing the Indian leg, has also revised its charges. The agency increased its fee by Rs 8,000 for transport, lodging and guides.

The total cost for the Indian leg of the journey now stands at Rs 65,000 per pilgrim, and the total pilgrimage fee has increased from Rs 1.74 lakh last year to Rs 2.09 lakh this year, the officials said.

KMVN General Manager Vijay Nath Shukla said the revised fee structure has been finalised and that registration for the journey is underway.

Shukla added that 10 batches -- each having 50 pilgrims -- will participate in the yatra this year. -- PTI

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