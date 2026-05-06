Iran roasts Trump for pausing Project Freedom

10:30

The Iran embassy in Ghana roasts US President Donald Trump for his post on Truth Social. @IRAN_GHANA says: "BREAKING: The United States has successfully completed the PowerPoint presentation "Project Freedom".

UPDATE: Pentagon confirms it will continue as a podcast."



President Donald Trump said the United States will temporarily pause its operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz while maintaining the blockade, claiming that "Great Progress had been toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran."



"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote on Truth Social.