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INDIA bloc will soon fall apart, reason would be Rahul: BJP

Wed, 06 May 2026
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The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi an "unfit leader" incapable of leading the INDIA bloc, and asserted that the opposition alliance is on the verge of disintegration due to his leadership.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at Gandhi for alleging "vote chori" in elections, saying that those who themselves are thieves consider others also thieves.

Patra's remarks came in the wake of Gandhi's post on X in which he alleged that out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP had won through "vote theft."

"It's not hard to identify them -- should we call them 'infiltrators' in BJP's own language? And Haryana? There, the entire government is 'infiltrator'," he wrote on X.

"Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments. Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn't win 140 seats," he further wrote.

Responding, Patra said the Congress leader insulted the mandate given by the people of Haryana to the BJP government.

"Rahul Gandhi today posted that not only are votes being stolen and seats being stolen, but now the entire government has been stolen. Is this a government or one of your brother-in-law's land parcels that can be stolen? A thief sees everyone else as a thief," he said. -- PTI

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