Grateful to Trump for pausing Project Freedom: Pak PM

14:21

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says he's grateful to President Trump for pausing Project Freedom.



Sharif posts on X: "I am grateful to President Donald Trump for his courageous leadership and timely announcement regarding the pause in Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz.



President Trump's gracious response to the request made by Pakistan and other brotherly countries, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and my dear brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia H.R.H Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will go a long way towards advancing regional peace, stability and reconciliation during this sensitive period.



Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting all efforts that promote restraint and a peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. We are very hopeful that the curent momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond.



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US President Donald Trump today announced that "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf, will be temporarily paused even as the naval blockade of Iran's ports remains in place.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision was taken following requests from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.



Trump further claimed that the decision also followed what he described as significant military gains during the campaign against Iran and progress toward a potential agreement with Iranian representatives.



The US President further noted that the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed" between Tehran and Washington.