Eateries shut as hotel body calls statewide shutdown against gas price rise

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Eateries across Kerala remained shut on Wednesday as part of a statewide strike led by the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, protesting against rising cooking gas prices.



From large hotels to small tea shops, establishments remained closed in many areas, showing strong support for the protest.



The association, in a statement, said the continuous increase in fuel prices by oil companies has made it difficult for those in the food sector to survive.



Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association leaders accused oil companies of raising prices without adequate checks, focusing only on profits while ignoring the struggles of ordinary people and small business owners.



They also criticised the central government for "not intervening to control the situation."



"The food industry depends heavily on cooking gas. When its prices go up, our costs rise sharply," the association added.



They pointed out that lakhs of people depend on the food production and distribution sector for their livelihood, and urged both the central and state governments to take action and provide relief.



At the same time, KHRA expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the public due to the shutdown. -- PTI