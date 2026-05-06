HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DMK's Baalu slams Congress for 'blatant betrayal', 'opportunism'

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
22:12
DMK treasurer TR Baalu/File image
DMK treasurer TR Baalu/File image
In a sharp rebuke of the long-standing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Congress alliance, DMK treasurer TR Baalu on Wednesday accused the Congress party of "blatant betrayal" and opportunism following the defection of five Congress MLAs to the Opposition.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, he accused them of betraying their long-time ally and the people of Tamil Nadu.

Baalu emphasised that the Congress's attempt to justify the move as principled was nothing more than a "veneer of opportunism" and vowed that time would ultimately reveal the truth behind the political manoeuvre.

This comes after TVK made a spectacular assembly polls debut and has secured the support of five Congress MLAs. Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but later decided to extend support to TVK.

Speaking on behalf of his party, Baalu criticised Congress for defecting five MLAs to the opposition and painting it as a principled move, calling it a facade of opportunism.

In his statement posted on X, Baalu emphasised the deep ties the DMK had with Congress, saying, "Whenever the Congress party faced a difficult situation or crisis, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam stood by it as a close ally. For that, we paid a heavy price. But we accepted it with an open heart."

He recalled the personal camaraderie shared with Congress leaders, specifically highlighting the bonds with Sonia Gandhi, the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and LoP Rahul Gandhi. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TRP reporting for news channels withheld for 4 more weeks
LIVE! TRP reporting for news channels withheld for 4 more weeks

Jolt to Vijay as AIADMK refuses to back TVK in govt formation
Jolt to Vijay as AIADMK refuses to back TVK in govt formation

The AIADMK has stated it will not support the TVK in forming a government in Tamil Nadu, dismissing reports of a potential post-poll alliance.

Nandigram or Bhabanipur: Where will Suvendu Adhikari stay?
Nandigram or Bhabanipur: Where will Suvendu Adhikari stay?

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who won both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats in West Bengal, has announced he will vacate one of the constituencies within 10 days, leaving the decision to the party leadership.

Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay
Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's...

Adhikari Or Ghosh? Who Will Be Bengal CM?
Adhikari Or Ghosh? Who Will Be Bengal CM?

Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh are the top contenders for West Bengal Chief Minister.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO