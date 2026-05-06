DMK's Baalu slams Congress for 'blatant betrayal', 'opportunism'

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DMK treasurer TR Baalu/File image

In a sharp rebuke of the long-standing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Congress alliance, DMK treasurer TR Baalu on Wednesday accused the Congress party of "blatant betrayal" and opportunism following the defection of five Congress MLAs to the Opposition.



Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, he accused them of betraying their long-time ally and the people of Tamil Nadu.



Baalu emphasised that the Congress's attempt to justify the move as principled was nothing more than a "veneer of opportunism" and vowed that time would ultimately reveal the truth behind the political manoeuvre.



This comes after TVK made a spectacular assembly polls debut and has secured the support of five Congress MLAs. Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but later decided to extend support to TVK.



Speaking on behalf of his party, Baalu criticised Congress for defecting five MLAs to the opposition and painting it as a principled move, calling it a facade of opportunism.



In his statement posted on X, Baalu emphasised the deep ties the DMK had with Congress, saying, "Whenever the Congress party faced a difficult situation or crisis, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam stood by it as a close ally. For that, we paid a heavy price. But we accepted it with an open heart."



He recalled the personal camaraderie shared with Congress leaders, specifically highlighting the bonds with Sonia Gandhi, the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and LoP Rahul Gandhi. -- ANI