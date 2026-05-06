Cong uses and throws allies: BJP on TVK alliance

10:50

Dost dost na raha...

In a sharp criticism of Congress, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Wednesday accused the party of betraying its allies, claiming they 'use and ditch' their alliance partners.



He pointed out that Congress had used and discarded parties like RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, and now DMK, branding the INDI Alliance as one lacking a clear mission and vision.



Speaking to ANI, Poonawala said, "Congress is the most cheater party when it comes to alliance partners. They use and throw the alliance partners, the regional parties. And therefore we have seen they used RJD, threw them away. They used Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray faction and NCP Sharad Pawar faction, threw them away. Now they have used DMK, got the seats, they are throwing them away. Therefore INDI Alliance is not an alliance of mission and vision."



Poonawal accused Congress of using regional allies for its own benefit, describing the INDI Alliance as full of confusion, division, and corruption, all driven by a desire for power.



"It is an alliance of confusion, division, corruption, ambition for position and obsession against Modi ji. So they came together. But now, where is the INDI Alliance? Was it there in the Bengal election? Was it there in the Kerala election? Where is it in the entire country? Can you see INDI Alliance? In Maharashtra and Bihar, their alliance is also breaking. So DMK and Congress have undergone triple talaq. This is because Congress only has a lust for power. They have used and thrown DMK, and this is how Congress always behaves, as the Prime Minister has said, it is like a parasite. It just uses the regional party for the vote bank, and once it has the vote bank, it moves on," said Poonawala. -- ANI