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'Cong considered alliance with TVK even before TN polls'

Wed, 06 May 2026
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Senior Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said there were voices within his party favouring an alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK even before the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"There were voices within the party that mooted an alliance with TVK before the elections. There is no doubt about that," Karti told PTI Videos.

However, he said the party leadership, after consulting all stakeholders, decided to continue its alliance with the DMK.

"Many felt that the long-standing relationship with the DMK has to be respected," he said, adding, "We want a secular government, and there can be no compromise on that."

Claiming that the TVK leader had reached out to the Congress, he said the party had reciprocated positively and responded by extending support for the formation of the government in Tamil Nadu.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. The majority mark to form the government is 118.

While the Congress party has publicly announced its support for TVK, it is not immediately known who else has extended support to Vijay's party.

Karti also made it clear that Congress has only an electoral alliance with the DMK and is not part of the government. However, he said the Congress can still work with the DMK at the national level.

Vijay is likely to take oath as CM on May 7, according to sources. -- PTI

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