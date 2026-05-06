CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87

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Media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner/Courtesy X





Turner founded CNN in 1980 as the first 24-hour news network.



The Atlanta businessman built a massive empire including cable superstations, movie channels, and cartoon networks, according to CNN.





Fans nicknamed him "The Mouth of the South" for his blunt and outspoken personality. He also owned professional sports teams like the Atlanta Braves.



Turner won international fame as a yachtsman and dedicated his later years to global philanthropy.





He founded the United Nations Foundation and campaigned to eliminate nuclear weapons. He became a top US landowner and helped reintroduce bison to the American West.

Media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner passed away at his home on Wednesday. He was 87, reported CNN.