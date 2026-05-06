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'Bombing starts if Iran rejects deal', warns Trump

Wed, 06 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump threatened to resume air strikes against Iran in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

He promised to end 'Epic Fury' and lift the Hormuz Strait blockade if Tehran accepts his terms.

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will 
be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," he said in
the post.

Trump warned of higher intensity attacks if leaders refuse the agreement. The President demanded immediate attention to these military conditions.

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