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Arrest goons immediately: CEC on post-poll violence in WB

Wed, 06 May 2026
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The TMC party office in Jagatballavpur ablaze
The TMC party office in Jagatballavpur ablaze
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed the authorities concerned to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday.

The Election Commission's directive came after two persons were killed in alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state on Tuesday, besides scores of party offices being ransacked.

The CEC issued instructions to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner and directors general of central armed police forces, along with all district magistrates, superintendents of police and other officials, to maintain continuous patrolling in sensitive areas, he said.

"Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately," the official said, quoting the CEC's instruction.

The chief election commissioner also stressed the need for swift and firm enforcement of the law, he added.

This directive came amid concerns over law and order in parts of the state, with the Election Commission closely monitoring the situation, he added. -- PTI

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