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Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin reach Patna a day ahead of Bihar cabinet expansion

Wed, 06 May 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived in the Bihar capital, where he is scheduled to attend the expansion of the state cabinet, which will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, who is also a former BJP president, was received at the airport here by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who last month became the first leader from the saffron party to head a government in the state.

Widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, Shah drove straight to a city hotel where he met several leaders of the party and NDA partners before retiring for the night.

En route, Shah made a brief stopover to offer prayers at the Panchroopi Hanuman temple, situated in the city's Rajbansi Nagar locality, which is situated a kilometre away from the Patna airport.

Others who have reached the town for Thursday's function include BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who, incidentally, was a minister in the state cabinet until he was appointed to the top party post in December last year. -- PTI

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