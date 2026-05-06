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Alliance with TVK for state, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha: Cong

Wed, 06 May 2026
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The Congress on Thursday formally announced its full support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its chief Vijay in forming the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay's TVK delivered an outstanding performance in its debut elections, outperforming Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s years-long monopoly.

The letter undersigned by Tamil Nadu Congress in charge, Girish Chodankar, emphasised that the people of the state delivered a "very clear, strong and overwhelming" verdict to TVK, led by Vijay.

"Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government," the letter stated.

The Congress, however, asserted that its support will be unconditional to the TVK as long as it keeps any "communal forces" out of this alliance.

"Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out of this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India," the party said.

"This alliance between the TVK and the Tamil Nadu Congress will strive to bring back Perunthalaivar Kamaraj's glory days of Tamil Nadu, with a strong commitment to Thanthai Periyar's social justice ideals and Dr. B R Ambedkar's constitutional ideals in the years and decades to come," it said.

The Congress also mentioned that the alliance with TVK will not only be limited to the government formation in Tamil Nadu but also for future elections, including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

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