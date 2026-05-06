Allegations after losing a habit of Congress, TMC

16:33

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following her party's defeat in the Assembly elections, stating that such claims have become a habitual response from Congress and its allies after electoral losses.



Speaking to ANI, Bairwa said, "When she won, they didn't make allegations. Now she has lost, so they're making allegations. This is their habit. It's a habit of the Congress people and their habit as well that when they lose, they target the Election Commission and EVM machines, claiming foul play. But when they win, they don't do this. Therefore, it is the duty of all of us to accept the mandate given by the people." -- ANI