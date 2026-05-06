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AIADMK denies extending support to Vijay'S TVK

Wed, 06 May 2026
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TVK chief Vijay/File image
TVK chief Vijay/File image
The Al India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday said that it will not extend support to Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The party has not backed the TVK under any circumstances so far, it said.

TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut. However, it needs an additional 10 seats to form a government.

Responding to reports in a section of the media that AIADMK MLAs elect favoured a post-poll alliance supporting the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in forming the government, AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy said news has been circulating that the AIADMK was backing the TVK.

"This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK. We are issuing this clarification as per the instruction of our party general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami)," Munusamy told reporters here, emerging from a meeting with the AIADMK chief. -- PTI

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