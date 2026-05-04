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What's happening in Keralam?

Mon, 04 May 2026
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More deets on Keralam: As counting of EVM votes polled in the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections commenced, trends after 9 am show the Congress-led UDF leading in the state.

The UDF was ahead in close to 83 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was leading in over 53 seats with the BJP-headed NDA in the front in around 4assembly constituencies as EVM votes began to be counted, according to news reports.

The trends appear to support the UDF claim that it would get a huge majority. PTI

If the situation continues, the UDF stand to claim power in the state. PTI

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